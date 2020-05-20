Back to school: What measures will be put in place when students return on June 2?

SINGAPORE - Schools will reopen on June 2, but daily classes on school premises will be held only for the graduating cohorts of students in Primary 6, Secondary 4 and 5, who will wear masks or face shields while attending their lessons.

All other students will alternate weekly between home-based learning and classes in school. All student care centres will also open from June 2.

For pre-schools, Kindergarten 1 and Kindergarten 2 children - the five- and six-year-olds - will be the first to return from June 2, while Nursery 1 and Nursery 2 children may go back a week later, from June 8.

Here are the various measures that will be in place for students.

SCHOOLS

• In the first phase of resuming school on June 2, Primary 6, Secondary 4 and Secondary 5 students will attend school on weekdays.

• The others will alternate one week of school and one week of home-based learning.

• For junior colleges and Millennia Institute, up to half of the students will return to school at any one time.

• For special education schools, students will return from June 2 to June 8.

ENTERING AND LEAVING

• Everyone entering the school will be screened.

• Visitors will have their temperature taken at the entrance.

• Schools will adopt the SafeEntry system to track visitors, vendors and staff.

• Students will arrive and leave at slightly different times. Staggered timing will minimise congestion, especially on public transport.

• Teachers and students will wear masks or face shields, except when eating or when involved in activities like workouts.



Secondary 4 students wearing masks and observing social distancing after classes at Meridian Secondary School on May 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



DURING CLASS

• Assemblies to be held in classrooms.

• Students will take their temperature daily.

• Teachers will check for flu-like symptoms in students.

• Students will sit 1m apart.

• Teachers will wear a face mask or shield when teaching. Students will wear a mask or shield.

• Students will wipe down surfaces and wash their hands before leaving the classroom.

• For physical education (PE) lessons, students and teachers will not need to wear masks when exercising. They will practise safe distancing.

• Equipment will not be shared during PE and will be wiped down at the end of the lesson.

RECESS

• Timings will be staggered.

• Canteens will have queue markers and designated seating.

• Primary school pupils encouraged to wear face shields in the canteen when eating and drinking.

• Students will wipe down their area, wash their hands and put on their masks after their meal.

OTHER AREAS IN THE SCHOOL

• Common areas will be cleaned frequently.

• High-touch surfaces like railings and door handles will be cleaned regularly.

• To cut down on intermingling, students will play in designated areas within their class.

• They will have to wash their hands with soap and water after playing.



Pre-schoolers having their temperature taken. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



PRE-SCHOOLS

• The Early Childhood Development Agency will work with pre-schools and early intervention centres on the Covid-19 ABCs of keeping children safe.

• A stands for access, B for behaviour and C for classrooms.

ACCESS

• Entry of visitors will be restricted.

• Staff and children who face higher risk of infection (for example, if a household member is under home quarantine) will also have their entry restricted.

• SafeEntry and travel declarations for staff, children and visitors.

• Strict temperature/health checks for all staff and children multiple times a day. Those who are unwell will not be allowed entry.

BEHAVIOUR

• Mask/shield to be used by all staff and children aged two years and older.

• Stepped up handwashing and personal hygiene among children and staff.

• Stepped up cleaning and disinfection of premises and equipment, especially high-touch points and items.

• Smaller groups for activities and no mixing between the groups.

• Cross-sharing of materials will be avoided as far as possible and there will be designated key equipment such as seats and cots.

CLASSROOMS

• Staff and children will be kept within their own bays, floors or classes as far as possible.

• Staggered drop-off and pick-up of children to reduce interaction.

• Staggered use of common areas and facilities by different classes.

• Suspension of cross-deployment of staff across centres.

• Suspension of cross-class activities for children and staff.

Sources: Ministry of Education, Early Childhood Development Agency, Ministry of Social and Family Development