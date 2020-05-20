Back to school: What measures will be put in place when students return on June 2?

Pupils wearing masks as they return to Blangah Rise Primary School on May 19, 2020.
Pupils wearing masks as they return to Blangah Rise Primary School on May 19, 2020.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
SINGAPORE - Schools will reopen on June 2, but daily classes on school premises will be held only for the graduating cohorts of students in Primary 6, Secondary 4 and 5, who will wear masks or face shields while attending their lessons.

All other students will alternate weekly between home-based learning and classes in school. All student care centres will also open from June 2.

For pre-schools, Kindergarten 1 and Kindergarten 2 children - the five- and six-year-olds - will be the first to return from June 2, while Nursery 1 and Nursery 2 children may go back a week later, from June 8.

Here are the various measures that will be in place for students.

SCHOOLS

• In the first phase of resuming school on June 2, Primary 6, Secondary 4 and Secondary 5 students will attend school on weekdays.

• The others will alternate one week of school and one week of home-based learning.

• For junior colleges and Millennia Institute, up to half of the students will return to school at any one time.

• For special education schools, students will return from June 2 to June 8.

ENTERING AND LEAVING

• Everyone entering the school will be screened.

• Visitors will have their temperature taken at the entrance.

 
 

• Schools will adopt the SafeEntry system to track visitors, vendors and staff.

• Students will arrive and leave at slightly different times. Staggered timing will minimise congestion, especially on public transport.

• Teachers and students will wear masks or face shields, except when eating or when involved in activities like workouts.


Secondary 4 students wearing masks and observing social distancing after classes at Meridian Secondary School on May 19, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

DURING CLASS

• Assemblies to be held in classrooms.

• Students will take their temperature daily.

• Teachers will check for flu-like symptoms in students.

• Students will sit 1m apart.

 
 

• Teachers will wear a face mask or shield when teaching. Students will wear a mask or shield.

• Students will wipe down surfaces and wash their hands before leaving the classroom.

• For physical education (PE) lessons, students and teachers will not need to wear masks when exercising. They will practise safe distancing.

• Equipment will not be shared during PE and will be wiped down at the end of the lesson.

RECESS

• Timings will be staggered.

• Canteens will have queue markers and designated seating.

 
 

• Primary school pupils encouraged to wear face shields in the canteen when eating and drinking.

• Students will wipe down their area, wash their hands and put on their masks after their meal.

OTHER AREAS IN THE SCHOOL

• Common areas will be cleaned frequently.

• High-touch surfaces like railings and door handles will be cleaned regularly.

• To cut down on intermingling, students will play in designated areas within their class.

• They will have to wash their hands with soap and water after playing.


Pre-schoolers having their temperature taken. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

PRE-SCHOOLS

• The Early Childhood Development Agency will work with pre-schools and early intervention centres on the Covid-19 ABCs of keeping children safe.

• A stands for access, B for behaviour and C for classrooms.

ACCESS

• Entry of visitors will be restricted.

• Staff and children who face higher risk of infection (for example, if a household member is under home quarantine) will also have their entry restricted.

 
 

• SafeEntry and travel declarations for staff, children and visitors.

• Strict temperature/health checks for all staff and children multiple times a day. Those who are unwell will not be allowed entry.

BEHAVIOUR

• Mask/shield to be used by all staff and children aged two years and older.

• Stepped up handwashing and personal hygiene among children and staff.

• Stepped up cleaning and disinfection of premises and equipment, especially high-touch points and items.

• Smaller groups for activities and no mixing between the groups.

• Cross-sharing of materials will be avoided as far as possible and there will be designated key equipment such as seats and cots.

CLASSROOMS

• Staff and children will be kept within their own bays, floors or classes as far as possible.

• Staggered drop-off and pick-up of children to reduce interaction.

• Staggered use of common areas and facilities by different classes.

• Suspension of cross-deployment of staff across centres.

• Suspension of cross-class activities for children and staff.

Sources: Ministry of Education, Early Childhood Development Agency, Ministry of Social and Family Development

 

