All ITE graduates will be able to upgrade beyond Nitec qualification by 2030

SINGAPORE - Graduates from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will have more opportunities to upgrade themselves in future, with wider pathways being opened up for them.

All Nitec graduates from ITE will have the chance to attain a higher qualification by 2030, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Thursday (Aug 22).

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the increased opportunities will benefit the group of ITE graduates who currently do not progress beyond their Nitec qualification. Today, 30 per cent of Nitec graduates, or about 1,700 students yearly, fall in this category, for various reasons such as opting to remain in the workforce or falling short of the entry criteria for other courses.

To support them, the MOE will provide more places in a range of programmes such as ITE's SkillsFuture Work-Study Diplomas and full-time Higher Nitec courses.

More places for applicants with work experience who wish to upgrade themselves will also be provided in full-time polytechnic diploma courses.

Annually, higher Nitec courses will be able to admit 860 more students, while the work-study diploma - which allows apprentices to earn a salary while studying - will have the capacity for 580 more students. The polytechnics will also add 290 more places for working adults in their diploma courses.

At a press briefing, Mr Ong said there is room for ITE Nitec graduates to upgrade their skills at some point of their lives. Currently, seven in 10 graduates go on to upgrade themselves beyond the Nitec qualification over the course of their careers, he added.

Eight in 10 economically active Nitec graduates find employment after completing school within six months.

Related Story ITE alumni making a name for themselves

Related Story Needy students to pay significantly less for medicine and dentistry university courses from next year

The MOE said that ITE's Nitec qualification prepares students to work in the relevant sectors, but as Singapore's economy transforms, industries will demand deeper skills.

"As part of the SkillsFuture movement, we would like to support all students and working adults to deepen their skills and pick up new skills over the course of their careers," it said.

Mr Ong added that beyond providing the capacity in these courses, more will be done to encourage Nitec graduates to upgrade themselves, either while working or after gaining industry experience.

"Our mindset is still very much about frontloading education and backloading work. Therefore if I, somehow, after ITE do not qualify in terms of meeting additional standards for higher Nitec or diploma, my upgrading may stop there and I just work," he said.

These attitudes should change, he added, as the institutions become more flexible in admitting students.

"You may not qualify in terms of your GPA to go to polytechnic or higher Nitec, but you can work first. And as you accumulate experience, you actually (meet) admission standards. At some point in your life, you will be able to come back and will be admitted."