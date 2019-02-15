A-level results out on Feb 22; graduates enrolling in 110 polytechnic courses can now skip first semester

SINGAPORE - Candidates who sat last year's GCE A-level examinations will receive their results next Friday (Feb 22), with those looking to pursue a polytechnic diploma now able to skip a semester.

On Friday (Feb 15), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said school candidates would be able to collect their results at their schools from 2.30pm that day.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post and the result slips will be mailed to their address on the same day.

They can also use their SingPass accounts to obtain their results on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website from 2.30pm.

The MOE also announced that changes are afoot to help A-level graduates looking to further their studies at a polytechnic.

Currently, most A-level graduates who apply for and enrol in a polytechnic do so only a year after getting their A-level exam results.

This is because most polytechnic admissions exercises would have closed by the time they receive their results.

But from Academic Year 2019, eligible A-level graduates can now be exempted from a semester of polytechnic studies for 110 courses. This figure is up from the current nine.

This means that they will be admitted directly to Year 1 Semester 2 in October.

With this, the duration of their polytechnic studies will be reduced from three years to 2½ years.

The MOE added that the 110 courses make up about half the diploma courses offered by the five polytechnics here.

The new changes would allow A-level graduates who are not enlisting in national service to enter the polytechnics in the same year that they receive their A-level results. This group will, hence, be able to graduate a year earlier.

A-level graduates interested in these 110 courses can apply to the polytechnics directly in mid-August.

More details will be available on the respective polytechnics' websites in March, the MOE said.