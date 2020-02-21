A-level results: Class of 2019 attains best passing rate since 2006

SINGAPORE - Students who sat the GCE A-level examination last year set a new record in achieving the best passing rate since the junior college curriculum was revised in 2006.

Of the 12,405 students who took the exams as school candidates, 11,583 students, or 93.4 per cent, achieved at least three H2 passes and a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board on Friday (Feb 21).

This is up slightly from the previous highest passing rate of 93.3 per cent achieved by the 2018 cohort.

A new record was also set by students who sat last year's O-level examinations, with 85.2 per cent of the cohort attaining five or more passes.

Former students who returned to school on Friday afternoon collected their A-level results in smaller groups in classrooms, instead of congregating in the school halls, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Only candidates collecting their results were allowed into school premises. They had to declare their travel history and have their temperature taken when they turned up at their schools.

Candidates also had the option of viewing their results online on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) website using SingPass or system-generated passwords.

Raffles Institution (RI) said a total of 1,272 students – one of its largest cohorts in recent years – sat the A levels last year. Overall, 98 per cent of them achieved three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper, or Knowledge and Inquiry.

Of those who took four H2 subjects, 56 per cent scored distinctions in all four subjects. RI’s class of 2019 also did well with eight in 10 scoring distinctions for mathematics, and nine in 10 attaining distinctions for literature in English.

Meanwhile, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) congratulated its 2019 cohort for achieving the best results since 2006.

From this year, all A-level candidates who are Singapore citizens and permanent residents will receive digital certificates via the MySkillsFuture Skills Passport here.

Last year's students will receive their digital certificates from Feb 24.

Students who need guidance can approach their teachers or education and career guidance counsellors supporting their schools.

Students can also refer to the MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the education and career options suited to their interests and abilities.

A-level graduates who want to join the polytechnics can benefit from module exemptions in 120 courses.

This will reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year. Interested students can apply to the polytechnics via their websites directly in mid-August this year, to start school in October.

Former Jurong Pioneer Junior College student Syarifah Aneesa Mohammad Fyzee scored As for general paper, literature, history and project work. She also had a B for economics and D for mathematics. The 19-year-old made the switch to JC in 2018 after studying architecture at a polytechnic for about a year.

“I dived into the course too quickly without knowing what I wanted to do. I enrolled in the JC to take some time to figure out what I was interested in,” said Ms Syarifah.

Her former school had 746 students who sat the A-level examinations last year.

Ms Syarifah now hopes to study sociology at a local university, adding: “I want to understand how society works, and what drives human behaviour.”

“JC suited me better; the subjects were of interest to me,” she said.