9 teachers recognised in 11th edition of the Inspiring Teacher of English Award

SINGAPORE - The winners of this year's Inspiring Teacher of English Award cited the importance of cultivating critical thinkers in the classroom, and encouraging students to think of multiple perspectives and to voice their own views.

The annual award, in its 11th year, honours outstanding teachers of the English Language, English Literature and General Paper.

Nine teachers - chosen from 102 nominees - were honoured at a ceremony on Thursday (Oct 11) at The Pod at the National Library Building. Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and Second Minister for Finance and Education was the guest of honour at the event.

Five teachers received the teaching award for their prowess in the classroom. They are:

* Ms Hing Mui Hong, 44, from Keming Primary School

* Mr Casimir Kang Soon Leong, 36, from Naval Base Secondary School

* Mrs Mishaelle Chua, 42, from St Joseph's Institution

* Ms Bernice Yeo, 29, from Eunoia Junior College

* Dr Audrey Cheong Su-Wei, 37, from Hwa Chong Institution

Four heads of department received the leadership award for developing and implementing an effective English programme in their schools. They are:

* Mr Yok Joon Meng, 40, from Yu Neng Primary School

* Mr Ratish Balakrishnan, 42, from Evergreen Secondary School

* Ms Chee Bee Phaik, 62, from Tanjong Katong Girls' School

* Ms Erin Elizabeth Woodford, 35, from Temasek Junior College

Each received a trophy, certificate and cash award of $2,000.

Since 2008, 95 teachers from the primary, secondary and junior college levels have been recognised. They include this year's winners.

The award is presented by the Speak Good English Movement and The Straits Times, with support from the Ministry of Education.