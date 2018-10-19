66 schools, including newly merged JCs, to get new principals next year

SINGAPORE - Principals for the four newly merged junior colleges (JCs) will be appointed in December, as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) annual reshuffle exercise, said the ministry in a statement on Friday (Oct 19).

The four JCs are among 66 schools - from primary schools to junior colleges - that will have new principals next year.

Mr Manogaran Suppiah, who is currently principal at Serangoon JC, will lead Anderson Serangoon JC; Dr Hang Kim Hoo, who is currently leading Jurong JC, will be principal at Jurong Pioneer JC; Miss Pamela Yoong Nyok Ke, who is principal at Tampines JC, will lead Tampines Meridian JC; and Mr Michael Nelson De Silva, principal at Innova JC, will lead Yishun Innova JC.

The four JCs welcomed their first merger batch of JC1 students this year.

Some other schools that will have new leaders at the helm include Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), School of the Arts, Singapore, Nan Chiau High School and Anglo-Chinese School (Primary).

Ten of the schools involved in the exercise will have first-time principals.

The MOE said the rotation allows schools to benefit from new perspectives and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

"For the 10 newly appointed principals, this is an important career milestone, as they assume bigger responsibilities as leaders in education," said the MOE in the statement.

The mergers of the eight junior colleges into four were announced by the MOE in April last year due to Singapore's falling birth rate. The ministry said in January this year that the merged JCs will bear the original names of both colleges, with the older college coming first.