66 school principals get letters of appointment

SINGAPORE - When Mr Kevin Ang first assumed the post of principal at Bukit View Secondary School in October this year, he found its culture, history and traditions unfamiliar.

But the school's vision - to be a "dynamic institution that adds value to all" - struck a chord with him.

"It aligns with my personal belief as an educator," said Mr Ang, 42, who is a first-time principal.

He was formerly a vice-principal in Clementi Town Secondary School.

"Every child is different. We have to recognise those differences and their intrinsic worth, and find ways to engage them."

He was one of 66 principals who received their letters of appointment from director-general of education Wong Siew Hoong at the Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals at Shangri-La Hotel on Thursday afternoon (Dec 27).

Mr Ang told The Straits Times he plans to enhance Bukit View Secondary's Applied Learning Programme (ALP) that focuses on environmental science and sustainable living.

For example, he said the school would be adding a makerspace, a collaborative work space that would allow students to use their knowledge of clean energy, such as developing models of solar-powered trucks or cars.

Besides Mr Ang, nine others were first-time principals.

Madam Ratna Kumari, 47, who has been principal of Tampines North Primary School since Dec 17, said her priority is to engage her teachers, students and parents to help her understand how to chart the direction of the school in the months ahead.

She was formerly the vice-principal of Chongzheng Primary School.

She added that the "fundamentals", such as character development, were important. "Values education is the foundation not only in the child's academic journey, but also personal growth."