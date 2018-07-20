27 primary schools may face ballot after Phase 2B of Primary 1 registration exercise

SINGAPORE - Twenty-seven popular primary schools may have to undergo a ballot for Primary 1 places next year, after Phase 2B of the registration exercise closed on Friday (July 20).

The number is 10 more than at the same stage last year. In 2016, a total of 15 schools underwent balloting,

Phase 2B is the fourth phase of the seven-phase exercise, and is for children whose parents have volunteered in the schools they want their children to enter, have links to churches or clans directly associated with the schools, or are active community leaders.

This year, St Hilda's Primary in Tampines once again registered the highest demand.

The number of children applying was twice as many as the places available, with 40 vying for 20 places.

The other popular schools included Canberra Primary in Admiralty, where 78 children applied for 44 places, and Holy Innocents' Primary in Ang Mo Kio, with 43 children applying for 28 spots.

St Joseph's Institution Junior in Novena saw 81 children vying for 52 spots, and there were 55 children applying for 41 places in Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) in Winstedt Road.

At each registration phase, if the number of applicants is more than the vacancies, then parents usually have to ballot for places.

A rule was introduced in 2014 for all primary schools to set aside at least 40 places for children registering in Phase 2B and 2C.

The rule was meant to cool the demand at the more popular primary schools, some of which had fewer than 20 spots available for phases 2B and 2C in 2013.

The next phase, Phase 2C, is for children with no ties to schools.

Parents can register their children through the P1 Internet System from 9am, July 30, to 4.30pm on Aug 1.

They can also register physically at the schools from July 31 to Aug 2.