22,000 Singaporeans given a boost in skills training through SkillsFuture Advice workshops

SINGAPORE - About 22,000 Singaporeans have received advice on skills training as part of a series of workshops at community clubs and centres to boost awareness of SkillsFuture initiatives.

The SkillsFuture Advice for Individuals workshops, which started last October, provide information about skills, training and job opportunities to help people develop professionally.

The figures were outlined on Saturday (July 21) by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, who attended an event at Wisma Geylang Serai in support of the SkillsFuture Festival.

He noted that almost 4,000 residents in the South East district itself have benefited from the workshops, adding that the South East Community Development Council will be taking a step further by going into community spaces to reach people.

"The first (will be) at Geylang Serai market, making it more convenient for our Malay community to learn about SkillFuture initiatives," Mr Maliki said.

On Saturday, officials from 15 government agencies and organisations such as the Ministry of Health, Monetary Authority of Singapore and the National Environment Agency were at the Wisma Geylang Serai building to help residents understand new policies and advise on how to upgrade skills.