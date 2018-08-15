2019 school year to start on Jan 2 and end Nov 15: MOE

SINGAPORE - Primary and secondary school students will start classes on Jan 2 and end on Nov 15 next year, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday (Aug 15).

The term starts on Jan 2 as Jan 1, a Tuesday, is New Year's Day, a gazetted public holiday.

There are three scheduled school holidays. Teachers' Day will be celebrated on Sept 6, and Children's Day on Oct 4.

As Youth Day falls on a Sunday (July 7), the following Monday (July 8) will be a school holiday.

First-year students in both junior colleges (JC) and Millennia Institute (MI) will start school on Feb 1, while the rest of the students start on Jan 7.

All JC and MI students will end the final school term on Nov 22, except for those in their final year. Their school term finishes when the A levels end next year.

As before, there will be four vacation periods for all students, in March, June, September and the end-of-year break.