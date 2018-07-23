2 specialised schools to offer new ITE skills subject certification from next year

SINGAPORE - Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School will be offering a new Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Skills Subject Certificate (ISSC).

The next batch of students admitted to the two specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students will be able to take two of five new subjects over Secondary 3 and 4, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Monday (July 23).

MOE expects between 300 and 400 students to take the ISSC per cohort, starting with those reaching Secondary 3 in 2021.

These subjects are mechanical design and automation, culinary and restaurant operations, retail and e-commerce, Internet of Things applications, and mobile Web applications.

They will replace the current ITE Skills Certificate, and students will graduate with both the N-level certificate and the ISSC qualification.

In its statement, MOE said that the new certification hopes to provide students with a more broad-based curriculum that widens exposure to different industry growth areas.

"Each Skills Subject will incorporate projects and experiential learning to develop students' socio-emotional competencies, such as collaborative problem-solving, laying the foundation for lifelong learning," the ministry added.

The ISSC will also include a programme that requires students to undertake industry attachments to gain exposure to work environments.