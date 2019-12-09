1,600 pre-schoolers to receive bursaries

School fees, supplies and other schooling expenses do not come cheap at times for housewife Aswin Jamee Mohamed Ameerdin, 30.

So, she was especially grateful that her sons, Ahmad Zishan, five, and Ahmad Irfan, six, received $200 each in supermarket and bookstore vouchers from the North West Community Development Council (CDC) yesterday.

Madam Aswin Jamee, whose husband is a 35-year-old civil servant, said: "It's our first time receiving this, and we're grateful for this support."

Her sons are among around 1,600 kindergarten pupils who are beneficiaries of the North West CDC's bursary programme for pre-schoolers.

The council has raised more than $500,000 in donations, which will be presented to the beneficiaries during 19 different presentation ceremonies of the WeCare @ North West - Ready for School scheme from last month till next month. Bursaries have been given out to more than 500 beneficiaries so far.

Each pupil receives $100 in supermarket vouchers and another $100 in bookstore vouchers.

The beneficiaries are those under the Kindergarten Fee Assistance Scheme and those receiving childcare subsidies, and come from households with a per capita income of $750 and below.

At Marsiling Community Club, 100 kindergarten pupils received their bursaries yesterday.

Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, who gave out the bursaries, said it is important to support families, in particular children's education.

"When we talk about social mobility... I think education is the primary pillar for us to manage inequality and to see how we can give our children a better future," said Mr Zaqy.