10 new work-study diplomas from April next year for ITE graduates

SINGAPORE - Graduates from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will have more avenues to take up a diploma that will allow them to work and study at the same time.

The institution will be offering 10 new Work-Learn Technical Diplomas (WLTD) from April next year with places for about 350 trainees.

Students in the courses, which cut across different areas like port automation management, microelectronics and hotel and restaurant management, will spend 70 per cent of curriculum time training on the job.

The programmes, which are developed in partnership with employers to ensure that they are industry-relevant, will last between 2½ and three years.

ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek announced the new Work-Learn Technical Diplomas on Friday (Nov 2) at a signing ceremony for 113 companies and industry partners.

ITE first launched four such diplomas in April this year to provide a skills-based avenue for their graduates to upgrade themselves and build their careers.

It currently has more than 100 trainees training in 33 companies.

Ms Low said the Work-Learn Technical Diploma pathway is another option for ITE graduates, beyond the full-time and part-time diploma programmes.

She said ITE will continue to work with industry partners to come up with more Work-Learn Technical Diplomas.

It aims to provide 7 per cent of each ITE cohort with places in such diploma programmes by 2022. If demand is strong, this figure could eventually go up to 10 per cent, she added.

Registration for the programmes starts on Monday via the ITE website.