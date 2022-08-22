S377A repeal: Education policies will remain anchored on prevailing family values, social norms, says MOE

SINGAPORE - Schools and institutions of higher learning must remain safe spaces for the pursuit of knowledge, and not become places for advocacy or contestation on socially divisive issues.

The Education Ministry stressed this is a statement on Monday (Aug 22), adding that education policies and curriculum will remain anchored on Singapore's prevailing family values and social norms, which the majority of Singaporeans want to uphold.

These include the family as the cornerstone of Singapore's social fabric, and marriage between a man and a woman.

The statement came after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, will be repealed, and the Constitution amended to protect the definition of marriage as one between a man and a woman.