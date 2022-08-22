S377A repeal: Education policies will remain anchored on prevailing family values, social norms, says MOE

SINGAPORE - Schools and institutions of higher learning must remain safe spaces for the pursuit of knowledge, and not become places for advocacy or contestation on socially divisive issues.
The Education Ministry stressed this is a statement on Monday (Aug 22), adding that education policies and curriculum will remain anchored on Singapore's prevailing family values and social norms, which the majority of Singaporeans want to uphold.
These include the family as the cornerstone of Singapore's social fabric, and marriage between a man and a woman.
The statement came after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday that Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men, will be repealed, and the Constitution amended to protect the definition of marriage as one between a man and a woman.
MOE added that Singapore's family and social norms must continue to be determined by Singaporeans and foreign institutions and foreigners should respect these norms, and not use educational institutions here as platforms for their own agendas.
"Sexuality education taught in our educational institutions will remain secular, based on traditional values, and sensitive to the multiracial and multi-religious make-up of our society.
"All students will learn and practice values such as mutual understanding, respect, and empathy for everyone," said the MOE.
It warned that bullying and cancel culture must not take root in educational institutions and society.
"Our educational institutions will continue to partner parents to guide our children, and provide counselling and socio-emotional support to all students according to their needs," said the Ministry.