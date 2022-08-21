Education on security issues is key

Geopolitical tensions have directly hit most states due to the dependence of South-east Asia and the world on imports of crude oil, natural gas and even basic necessities such as rice, wheat and eggs. The inflationary pressures caused by global conflicts have the effect of impoverishing societies and, in turn, putting pressure on national governments to deliver basic goods at affordable prices to their populace. A failure to do so can prove fatal for governments, as was evident in Sri Lanka.

With rising costs all round, national governments, including in Singapore, have to grapple with proceeding with infrastructure projects at home as health and security issues become key priorities. The sum total of basic infrastructure projects being sacrificed, insecure supply chains, rising inflation, currency fluctuations and weakening demand have increased unemployment and enhanced national public grievances.