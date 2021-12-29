Edible gardens in migrant worker dormitories among eco projects to receive funding

SINGAPORE - Edible community gardens to grow vegetables and fruits in migrant worker dormitories will help to supplement the diets of workers, and also provide a therapeutic hobby to improve the mental health of those who are still under strict movement restrictions orders.

Dr Wong Han Teng, lead of the Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition (CMSC) WeGarden project, said that the pandemic has further increased the reliance of workers on catered food, and the edible gardens will improve their diets with fresh produce.

He said he also hopes for the gardens to be a space of comfort for them.

"Where many of our migrant brothers are from, greenery is everywhere as compared with highly urbanised Singapore. They have a deep connection to nature and often seek out green spaces in Singapore," the 32-year-old research fellow said.

"Dormitories in Singapore are utilitarian in nature and thus we hope that the gardens will help make their surroundings more green," he added.

The edible garden is one of 42 projects that will obtain funding under a new Sprout category of the SG Eco Fund. The grant saw 110 applications under the new category, and the 42 selected Sprout projects will receive funding of about $280,000 in total.

Other than CMSC's WeGarden, another project that will receive funding is an environmental education programme to train and groom student leaders from primary schools.

The Student Heroes in Environmental Leadership Development (Shield) aims to roll out educational programmes to 10 primary schools as part of a pilot programme to inspire and educate the younger generation on environmental issues.

The programme will follow a curriculum from Earth School Singapore, Singapore's first non-profit school for environmental education, with an ecosystem of different organisations and environmentalists.

Ms Cassandra Yip, founder and chief executive of Earth School, said that sustainable impact can be achieved only through knowledge, empathy and personal action - areas that begin primarily with education.

The 22-year-old third-year environmental studies undergraduate at the National University of Singapore also said that tapping on children's creativity and imaginative nature can lead to environmental solutions.

"Who knows, the solution to ameliorate the climate crisis may be in one or more of these children," she added.