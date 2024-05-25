Edge restaurant at Pan Pacific Hotel suspended after 16 diners fall sick

SINGAPORE – Popular buffet restaurant Edge at Pan Pacific Hotel has had its operations suspended by the authorities after 16 people fell sick after dining there.

The Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on May 25 that they are investigating six incidents of gastroenteritis involving diners who had eaten food prepared by the restaurant between May 2 and 18.

The statement said that affected diners either sought outpatient treatment or self-medicated, and that none were hospitalised.

Located on the third floor of the Pan Pacific Hotel at 7 Raffles Boulevard, Edge first received feedback from diners experiencing gastroenteritis symptoms and voluntarily took measures such as health screening food handlers and deep cleaning of the premises.

But in the light of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has suspended the restaurant’s food business operations since May 24 until further notice.

The restaurant is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, and dispose of all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

All food handlers working at the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, as well as test negative for foodborne pathogens, before resuming work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming work in the role.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times,” the statement said.

It also advised people not to patronise food establishments with poor hygiene practices, but to report such outlets to SFA via its online feedback form for investigations.