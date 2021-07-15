S'pore

Economy on recovery track

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Singapore's economy continues to recover, driven by manufacturing and exports which were less affected by Covid-19 measures. The economy grew at a record year-on-year pace of 14.3 per cent in the second quarter of this year, largely due to a low base last year.

