ECDA appoints new fellows and teaching specialists to uplift early childhood education sector

SINGAPORE - As a young early childhood educator 36 years ago, Ms A Susila, 58, thought that special needs comprised only physical disabilities such as being blind and deaf.

After attending several courses over time, she realised there was a wider spectrum of conditions that could be considered special needs.

“These children need support, and my heart went out to them. Compared to 25 years ago, the number of children being diagnosed with special needs now has clearly increased. We need more people to journey with them,” said Ms Susila, the lead pre-school educator at Presbyterian Preschool Services.

She is also a newly appointed Pastel – pedagogists and specialists in teaching and learning – in the area of inclusive practice.

“Theoretically, there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to teach special needs children... I want to equip teachers with the skills they need to feel empowered and competent,” she said.

She is one of 87 teaching and learning specialists who were appointed Pastels at the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) Fellows appointment ceremony on April 23 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront.

These educators are part of the Early Childhood Learning Communities programme – a platform for senior educators to enhance their pedagogical knowledge in specific domains through peer sharing and learning at the sector level.

Speaking at the event on April 23, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said the programme will include two new domains in 2024: inclusive practice and mother tongue languages, with the aim of deepening educators’ skills in supporting children’s diverse needs.

The other four domains are early years competencies, outdoor learning, language and literacy, and social and emotional development.