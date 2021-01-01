Eatery sends fruit to 20 hospitals to thank healthcare workers

On the last day of what has been a gruelling 2020, healthcare staff at 20 hospitals received some cheer in the form of boxes of fruit sent by a restaurant in Serangoon Road.

Throughout the circuit breaker period from April to June, Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR) had sent hot coffee and snacks to hospitals, and yesterday, the eatery distributed fruit to express its gratitude.

MTR's operations director Raghavendra Shastry said he thought it was a good time to again "thank the medical fraternity and healthcare workers for their hard work the whole year".

"I asked myself, if not now, then when?" said Mr Shastry.

Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, who helped prepare the fruit boxes, said MTR's efforts are "truly commendable".

"2020 has been a year of disruption and challenges for all of us, but I think one thing that we can all agree on is that we are very proud of our healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly and are committed to their jobs," he added.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran, who was also invited to witness the event, praised the Government for controlling the coronavirus outbreak, noting that Singapore is "perhaps one of the safest places to be in the world today".

"I'm also hopeful that next year will be a much better one, and that we can hope to have a more normal lifestyle in the coming months," said Mr Kumaran.