Singapore Shopping Centre eatery closed due to typhoid fever links allowed to reopen

SINGAPORE - The suspension of operations imposed on a Chinese eatery in Dhoby Ghaut due to the two typhoid fever cases linked to it in February was lifted on Thursday (March 18).

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) removed the sanction after Hooi Kee Eating House in Singapore Shopping Centre implemented required sanitary and training measures.

Operations were suspended on Feb 11 after two people who ate there frequently were hospitalised with typhoid fever.

They were reported to have symptoms of the disease, including fevers, headaches, diarrhoea and a cough. Both later recovered.

Authorities said no significant hygiene lapses were found at the eatery and there have been no further known typhoid fever cases linked to it.

Typhoid fever is caused by bacteria known to reside in raw food products.

During the suspension period, Hooi Kee Eating House was ordered to throw away all ready-to-eat, thawed and perishable food. It was also told to sanitise the premises, equipment and utensils and food handlers were ordered to be retrained.

"Following the lifting of suspension, SFA will continue to place Hooi Kee Eating House under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements," said the SFA and Health Ministry in a joint statement on Thursday night.

"We would like to also advise members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets but to report to SFA via the online feedback form with details for our follow-up investigations."