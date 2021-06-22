Eateries, gyms welcome back customers with easing of curbs

Singapore took another cautious step towards normalcy yesterday, relaxing more restrictions while ensuring there were enough measures in place to keep Covid-19 infections in check.

Hawker centres filled up quickly, with dining in allowed for the first time since May 16, though it was restricted to two diners per table, and people had to pull up their masks as soon as their meals were done. Many also thronged to reopened gyms.

Meanwhile, residents at several blocks in the Redhill area underwent mandatory testing after wastewater sampling detected Covid-19 viral fragments.

There was greater awareness of the transmissibility of the Delta variant and that heightened surveillance by the authorities was in place.

Some people were wary about the outbreak in Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, which had 78 cases linked to it as at yesterday.

As many as 10 to 15 people waited in line outside some stalls at the popular Amoy Street Food Centre, but few lingered after finishing their meals.

Ion Orchard saw thinner crowds at its eateries, with TWG Tea and The Marmalade Pantry about half-full despite the reduced capacity. The mall was shut for cleaning and disinfecting from June 12 to 16 after some infections were linked to it.

Dr Martin Bem, founding managing director of microbrewery-restaurant LeVeL33, said the eatery received a number of calls after the announcement last Friday that dining in could resume, but limited to group sizes of two diners instead of five.

"Immediately after the announcement, our phones were ringing non-stop for additional bookings, cancellations or amendments to group sizes. At the moment, we are nearly fully booked for the upcoming dinner services this week," he said.

But Dr Bem added: "As work from home is still the default setting, weekday lunch will continue to be extremely slow until office workers come back to their offices."

Gyms and studios marked the return of indoor, mask-off activities yesterday with customers returning in droves. About 300 members had checked into TFX Millenia Walk by 1pm.

Fitness enthusiasts observed safe measures, with some removing their masks only when lifting weights. Gyms were also quick to clean workout stations and equipment after use.

Group and class sizes were reduced, and staff have to undergo a routine 14-day fast and easy test regimen, which will be mandatory from mid-July.

Meanwhile, Singapore General Hospital started conducting antigen rapid tests for visitors who wish to see hospitalised patients for longer than 20 minutes.

Singapore's gradual reopening comes amid ramped-up testing to detect cases that may be lurking in the community.

Residents in seven Housing Board blocks in Redhill Lane and Redhill Close were asked to go for mandatory Covid-19 testing yesterday, after wastewater sampling had detected viral fragments from those blocks. The blocks are located across the road from Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre.

Yesterday was also the start of mandatory self-swab Covid-19 testing for workers in high-risk settings, with centres set up in Tekka and Yishun to assist small businesses who are unable to organise the supervised self-swab tests on their own.