SFA recalls Eat Real Quinoa Puff products due to presence of undeclared milk allergens

SINGAPORE - Several Eat Real Quinoa Puff products are being recalled due to the presence of an undeclared substance.

The Eat Real snacks contain milk allergens, which could result in allergic reactions in those allergic to milk.

Under the Sale of Food Act (Food Regulations), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

Consumers allergic to milk who have purchased the affected products should not consume them.

The United Kingdom Food Standards Agency has issued a food recall alert on Eat Real snacks.

As the products were imported into Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency has directed two importers, Karstel Marketing and Richoco, to recall the products.

The recall is ongoing.