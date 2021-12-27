EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY

Hospice brings cheer to patients through make-believe outings

Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving t
Far left: During happy hour at the celebration, volunteers from the hospitality and hotel industry took on the bartender role and concocted cocktails and mocktails for patients at The Tap, a functioning bar at Oasis@Outram. Left: A patient grooving to hits both retro and modern at the event. Above: Madam Aw Gee Heng, an 83-year-old patient with Kang Le day hospice, sipping a cocktail while enjoying the disco lights and music. Madam Ng Ah Buay, a 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice, having an impromptu dance with Santa Claus - or HCA senior manager Max Singh - at last Thursday's Christmas Winterland celebration at the day hospice located in Outram Community Hospital. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM HCA senior manager Max Singh dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain the patients from Oasis@Outram and Kang Le day hospices at the Christmas Winterland event - a make-believe outing organised for the patients. Hospice patients tucking into their Christmas lunch, which included spiced bread and butter pudding with creme anglaise and spice-rubbed chicken thigh with rosemary jus. Madam Pueh Geok Choo, a patient of Kang Le day hospice, was all smiles after receiving a goodie bag from Santa Claus. The 84-year-old is one of 40 patients who attended the event. HCA's enrolled nurse Nancy Soon, 62, putting up decorations in the dining area. Besides making props and decorations for the make-believe outings, the HCA Hospice Care team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion. Mr Ong Beng Chin (above, in yellow top), an 82-year-old patient of Kang Le day hospice, bidding enthusiastically for a mystery gift during an auction game played with fake money at last Thursday's celebration. The patients were each given $32 in fake Singapore dollars (below) to bid for mystery gifts such as toiletries, towels, canned food and biscuits.
Updated
Published
3 hours ago

Leaving her walking stick behind, Madam Ng Ah Buay took a leap of faith and tentatively twirled - not once but twice - with Santa Claus during an impromptu dance.

"It was my first time dancing, he (Santa Claus) held my hand and I went with it," said the 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice at Outram Community Hospital. "My whole life was spent working and taking care of my family. I didn't have time for things like dancing."

For four hours last Thursday, the newly launched Oasis@Outram - HCA Hospice Care's third centre following the opening of its Marsiling and Serangoon locations - turned into a "Christmas Winterland" for 40 patients.

HCA, a registered charity since 1989 and Singapore's largest home hospice care provider, serves patients who have life-limiting illnesses with a prognosis of one year or less.

As part of the Christmas celebration, Oasis@Outram hosted an "auction" for gifts played with fake money, a Christmas lunch "banquet" and disco-dancing, and served up cocktails and mocktails in its approximately 900 sq m space - about the size of two basketball courts.

HCA started the concept of such make-believe outings for its day hospice patients at the peak of Covid-19 restrictions in mid-2020.

These events at HCA are immersive experiences where patients get to participate in themed activities in a break from the normal day-to-day activities at the day hospice.

For such make-believe outings for patients, HCA staff have transformed their day hospices for a few hours into a 1970s beauty parlour, an aircraft cabin and even outer space.

Besides making props and decorations, the team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion.

A central figure in the Christmas Winterland party at Oasis@Outram was Santa Claus, with HCA senior manager Max Singh dressing the part.

"I like to make patients laugh. Their smiles and laughter make it worthwhile," said the 52-year-old, who has reprised the role for the past three years.

"I'm naturally 'rounded' so there's no need to stuff things to create a tummy."

Donning a face mask beneath his white Santa's "beard", Mr Singh showed little sign of fatigue as he grooved to retro hits with enthusiastic patients on the dance floor.

"Some of the patients are left with one month to live, so I'd like to add life to their days," said Mr Singh.

Sitting in her wheelchair next to a functioning bar called The Tap - one of the many features at Oasis@Outram - was Madam Aw Gee Heng, 83. After sipping her cocktail, she commented that it tasted like orange juice.

"It's my first time drinking a cocktail from a fancy glass. I've never been to a bar setting before, let alone drink in one. During my younger days, where would we get the chance to frequent discos?

"I have cancer, so I'm not sure I'll still be alive for the next make-believe outing. But I enjoyed it," said Madam Aw, before being wheeled off to dance with the others.

NEW EXPERIENCE

It was my first time dancing, he (Santa Claus) held my hand and I went with it. My whole life was spent working and taking care of my family. I didn't have time for things like dancing.

''

MADAM NG AH BUAY, a patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice at Outram Community Hospital, on dancing with Santa Claus during the Christmas Winterland make-believe outing.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2021, with the headline EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY. Subscribe