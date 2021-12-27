EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY

Leaving her walking stick behind, Madam Ng Ah Buay took a leap of faith and tentatively twirled - not once but twice - with Santa Claus during an impromptu dance.

"It was my first time dancing, he (Santa Claus) held my hand and I went with it," said the 90-year-old patient of Oasis@Outram day hospice at Outram Community Hospital. "My whole life was spent working and taking care of my family. I didn't have time for things like dancing."

For four hours last Thursday, the newly launched Oasis@Outram - HCA Hospice Care's third centre following the opening of its Marsiling and Serangoon locations - turned into a "Christmas Winterland" for 40 patients.

HCA, a registered charity since 1989 and Singapore's largest home hospice care provider, serves patients who have life-limiting illnesses with a prognosis of one year or less.

As part of the Christmas celebration, Oasis@Outram hosted an "auction" for gifts played with fake money, a Christmas lunch "banquet" and disco-dancing, and served up cocktails and mocktails in its approximately 900 sq m space - about the size of two basketball courts.

HCA started the concept of such make-believe outings for its day hospice patients at the peak of Covid-19 restrictions in mid-2020.

These events at HCA are immersive experiences where patients get to participate in themed activities in a break from the normal day-to-day activities at the day hospice.

For such make-believe outings for patients, HCA staff have transformed their day hospices for a few hours into a 1970s beauty parlour, an aircraft cabin and even outer space.

Besides making props and decorations, the team would also choreograph dances and dress up for the occasion.

A central figure in the Christmas Winterland party at Oasis@Outram was Santa Claus, with HCA senior manager Max Singh dressing the part.

"I like to make patients laugh. Their smiles and laughter make it worthwhile," said the 52-year-old, who has reprised the role for the past three years.

"I'm naturally 'rounded' so there's no need to stuff things to create a tummy."

Donning a face mask beneath his white Santa's "beard", Mr Singh showed little sign of fatigue as he grooved to retro hits with enthusiastic patients on the dance floor.

"Some of the patients are left with one month to live, so I'd like to add life to their days," said Mr Singh.

Sitting in her wheelchair next to a functioning bar called The Tap - one of the many features at Oasis@Outram - was Madam Aw Gee Heng, 83. After sipping her cocktail, she commented that it tasted like orange juice.

"It's my first time drinking a cocktail from a fancy glass. I've never been to a bar setting before, let alone drink in one. During my younger days, where would we get the chance to frequent discos?

"I have cancer, so I'm not sure I'll still be alive for the next make-believe outing. But I enjoyed it," said Madam Aw, before being wheeled off to dance with the others.

