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The Jumbo Seafood outlet at East Coast Seafood Centre, established in 1987, is the restaurant chain's first.

SINGAPORE - Tenants at East Coast Seafood Centre, including longstanding establishments such as Jumbo Seafood and Long Beach, have been informed to vacate as the area will be redeveloped.

The redevelopment is “part of efforts to rejuvenate the facility and surrounding areas to enhance the experience of park visitors”, said National Parks Board (NParks), the centre’s landlord.

NParks said this on May 30 in response to media queries, after Jumbo Seafood announced it would shutter its flagship outlet when its lease expires on Sept 30.

NParks noted that East Coast Seafood Centre has been a popular dining destination since its establishment in the 1980s.

It said it is studying the redevelopment of the centre in tandem with longer-term plans for the park, and that more information would be shared when ready.

“To give tenants adequate time to make alternative arrangements, NParks had earlier informed tenants that they would need to vacate the premises in 2026,” said the agency.

It also said “flexible lease arrangements” were offered to support the tenants’ transition, but did not give further details.

The Jumbo Seafood outlet at East Coast Seafood Centre, established in 1987, is the restaurant chain’s first.

The closure of the outlet will likely affect the group’s revenue for the 2027 financial year, said the restaurant chain’s parent company Jumbo Group as it announced the closure on May 29.

It said it intends to mitigate the impact through revenue contributions from its newer outlets, including those at Sentosa and Tai Seng, as well as its other existing operations.

Jumbo Seafood has six other outlets elsewhere in Singapore, according to the company’s website. It also has outlets in China, South Korea, Thailand and Cambodia.

In a Facebook post on May 30 about the closure of its iconic 39-year-old outlet, Jumbo Group bade farewell “to a place that has welcomed generations of guests and been part of countless cherished memories”.

“We are actively exploring new locations to satisfy your chilli crab cravings,” it said, adding that the restaurant will offer a series of special promotions leading up to the end of its lease.

Besides Jumbo Seafood, East Coast Seafood Centre also houses Long Beach UDMC. The Straits Times has contacted both restaurants for comment, including about potential relocation plans.

Some other eateries at the centre have already moved out. Halal family restaurant Enak Enak’s last day of operation at the centre was on Jan 18. It has two other locations in Bedok and at another section of East Coast Park.