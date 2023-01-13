East Coast Rd blaze: Pit cover at hydrant was stuck, firefighters used water from fire engine, says SCDF

SINGAPORE - Firefighters at the scene of the East Coast Road fire on Monday night were initially unable to dislodge the pit cover of the nearest fire hydrant, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a statement on Friday night.

As is standard procedure, firefighters proceeded to the next nearest hydrant to set up the water supply for firefighting operations.

SCDF issued the statement in response to videos circulating on social media platform TikTok which suggested its firefighters took 20 minutes to connect a water hose to a hydrant.

The SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 12S East Coast Road at about 11.50pm on Monday, with a Light Fire Attack Vehicle (LFAV) arriving at the scene within six minutes.

Two terrace houses were already ablaze, and the fire was set to spread to another two houses.

A spokesman for the SCDF said: “The LFAV crew immediately proceeded to the nearest hydrant to set up the water supply, which would be needed to operate the LFAV’s water monitor.

“Meanwhile, a fire engine arrived around 11.57pm, and firefighting operations soon commenced with two water jets drawing water from the fire engine’s internal tank.”

A fire engine carries sufficient water to immediately support firefighting operations for at least 10 minutes before replenishment is needed.

The spokesman said the pit cover of the nearest hydrant was stuck and attempts to dislodge it were unsuccessful.

“An assessment was then made to use the next nearest hydrant, which is standard procedure. Water supply from this hydrant, which was about 100m from the affected units, was established at about 12.06am,” the spokesman added.

“While a water supply hose from that hydrant was initially channelled to the LFAV’s water monitor, a decision was made to quickly redirect it to the fire engine’s water tank, which was necessary to ensure that there was no water disruption to the two water jets.”

Another two fire hydrants in the area were also used to support reinforcements, at which point the fire had spread to four terrace houses.