Earthquakes explained: Are they happening more often?

With the spate of earthquakes hitting Mexico and Taiwan in the past couple of months, it may seem they are happening more often. But this is not the case, said Dr Karen Lythgoe, senior research fellow at the Earth Observatory of Singapore at Nanyang Technological University. Here, she answers some questions on earthquakes.

Are earthquakes happening more often?

On average, there are about 15 large earthquakes every year with magnitudes greater than 7.0. In the first 10 months of 2022, only seven such earthquakes were recorded, so the frequency of these disasters is within the normal range.

Based on the statistical expectation of 15 large earthquakes per year, a few more large earthquakes are expected to happen before the end of 2022.

The occurrence of large earthquakes around the world can be considered a random process. This means there can be clusters of earthquakes occurring within a few days and, at other times, at larger intervals of weeks or months.

While the probability of three large earthquakes occurring in the same country on the same date is very low, it is not impossible. In Mexico, for instance, three large earthquakes struck on Sept 19 – one in 1985, in 2017 and another in 2022, albeit at different locations in the country.

What causes earthquakes?

The earth’s crust comprises huge tectonic plates that are constantly moving very slowly, by centimetres per year. At some locations, the plates get stuck together. Stress builds up at these locations to a breaking point, when the faults, or cracks in the earth’s crust, suddenly move.

This sudden movement causes energy to be released in the form of seismic waves, which spread and cause the shaking that we feel.

Is climate change to blame for earthquakes?

There is increasing awareness of the impacts of climate change, but none of the recent earthquakes is likely to have been related to that. Think melting polar ice caps, extreme weather events like heatwaves, floods and droughts, which not only culminate in environmental destruction, but also pose risks to our health and food security.

Some scientific studies suggest that climate change might have a modest link to geological phenomena such as earthquakes, but these effects would be quite localised.

Changes in terrestrial ice cover are among the climatic factors that have been linked to earthquakes.