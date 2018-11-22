Early morning fire strikes Upper Bukit Timah condominium unit

SINGAPORE - An early morning blaze broke out in the bedroom of a third-storey condominium unit in Hindhede Walk, off Upper Bukit Timah Road, on Thursday (Nov 22).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the fire at Springdale Condominium at 47 Hindhede Walk at 5.41am.

SCDF dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the location.

The occupants of the unit - a couple - had evacuated on their own before SCDF's arrival.

About 50 residents from the first to the fifth storeys had also evacuated.

Firefighters initially used two dry powder extinguishers and a compressed air foam backpack to contain the fire, which began in one of the bedrooms.

ST understands it took them about 10 minutes to put out the blaze.

Videos sent to ST shows angry, orange flames emerging from a window. Several emergency vehicles could be seen near the block.

The male home owner was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.