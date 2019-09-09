Early intervention for at-risk youth will help them reach their 'fullest potential': Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - A teenage boy, caught in the grip of a tough family situation, started skipping school and mixing with the wrong crowd.

His father, who had been in and out of prison for drug offences, was having an affair. His mother had lost her job recently and often returned home late after a night of drinking. Bereft of parental guidance, the boy returned to an empty home after school. Growing up in such a challenging environment, he easily found himself on the wrong path.

This was a case study brought up by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee on Monday (Sept 9), when he explained the need for early intervention and support for youngsters at risk.

He said: "We need to understand what puts youth at risk, and address these issues as early as possible. For example, through preventative outreach, education, and intervention. It also means giving our children a good start in life."

Mr Lee was speaking at a symposium discussing the early prevention of youth offending.

Organised by the National Committee on Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recidivism (NCPR), the Conversations On Youth symposium brought together 650 stakeholders for a dialogue. They included school leaders, teachers in charge of student discipline, social and youth workers, and law enforcement officers.

Mr Lee, who is also NCPR co-chairman said early intervention could help young people at risk turn their lives around.

"At their stage in life, young people are significantly influenced by their environment, both online and offline, their family and close friends. Youth-at-risk and young offenders often face challenging circumstances. They may lack family support, or mix with the wrong company. Some of this is beyond their control, but has a big impact as they are growing up.

"By providing as much help as we can upstream, we want to help our young people to form good patterns, habits and behaviours, to break the cycle of abuse or offending and achieve their fullest potential," the minister added.

Mr Lee highlighted initiatives on providing early support to young people, such as the recent expansion of KidStart, a programme that provides advice and support to families from vulnerable background on matters like child development, nutrition and pre-school support to enable their children to have a good start in life.

Another initiative is the Localised Community Network programme in the Boon Lay and Jurong West region which facilitates data sharing between government agencies and their partners to ensure the young people get targeted aid in an effort to better support at-risk youngsters and their families.

Last week, the Children and Young Persons Act - which protects juvenile young people as well as children who are exposed to abuse, neglect or risk - was amended, extending its ambit to those under 18.

Mr Lee said all stakeholders would need to work together to strengthen support for young people.

"The more partners are involved, the greater the challenge to holistically address a family's needs and reach a common agreement," he said.

Boys' Town executive director Roland Yeow said that early intervention could help young people at risk to get the help they need to turn their lives around.

"Tapping into existing community resources and expertise for youth-at-risk are critical. With more partners coming on board, inter-agencies have a better chance to support the youth-at-risk before further issues arrive.

"I am hopeful that such collaboration between agencies within the community would help create better interventions and outcomes in helping youth-at-risk to return back to the mainstream or prevent future at risk behaviour."

Jasper Yap, 25, a volunteer, said such young people needed a helping hand.

He said: "I want them to know that it's not the end and it's never too late. These youths may not know the impact of what they are doing. Sometimes they just need a helping hand, whether it comes as an early intervention or even if they are in trouble. It is never too late to help them."

Mr Yap volunteers with Youth GO! which is a programme under the Ministry of Social and Family Development to reach out to at-risk youngsters.