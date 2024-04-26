Early intervention educators in S’pore to get 3% to 16% increase in annual pay over next 3 years

SINGAPORE - Educators who support young children with developmental needs will receive higher salaries in the coming years.

These professionals, known as early intervention educators, will see an increase of about 3 to 16 per cent in their annual pay package over the next three years, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkilfi on April 26.

This will come in the form of monthly salary increases, performance bonuses and other variable payments.

The move comes on the back of the Education Ministry announcing higher salaries for special education teachers, and the Government ramping up early intervention programmes, which include developmental, therapy and education support, for children.

Mr Masagos said the salary increases are meant to help the sector attract and retain talent. He was speaking at the Early Intervention Conference organised by 10 Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (Eipic) providers, held at Marina Bay Sands.

Mr Masagos said the Early Childhood Development Agency has set salary benchmark targets for early intervention roles for social service agencies (SSAs). This is done in tandem with the recommended salaries for jobs in the social service sector under guidelines published by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) on April 1, he added.

“As early intervention educators attain more skills and competencies and their job responsibilities expand, their salaries should also grow,” he said, adding that SSAs will be adjusting to meet these salary targets within the next three years.

In its latest guidelines, NCSS raised the recommended starting pay for early intervention educators by 3 per cent from $3,560 to $3,670 and the reference point from $5,230 to $5,390.

For senior early intervention educators, the recommended starting salary was raised by 2 per cent from $5,050 to $5,150, and the reference point from $6,850 to $6,990. The reference point refers to salaries for staff who are competent at their jobs, but whose wages are not at the maximum point yet.

“ECDA is working with SSAs to improve the salary for various early intervention job roles to be at the reference point for their respective job grades,” said an ECDA spokesman. “Other early intervention job roles can expect similar salary increases.”

The spokesman added that the actual salary increases for each individual would depend on factors such as their years of experience, job responsibilities and performance. “Operators will have the flexibility to assess and determine the salary increases for each staff.”

The spokesman said there are now 1,300 individuals in the early intervention workforce, comprising 760 early intervention educators, as well as therapists, psychologists, social workers, and learning support educators – who work in pre-schools to support children with developmental needs.

The sector needs about 400 educators by 2027, he added.