Early closures for some East-West Line stations from October to December: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Some stations on the East-West Line will close early from October to December to facilitate maintenance works, but shuttle buses will be provided to plug the gap.

SMRT said on Thursday (Sept 26) that the early closures will allow more time for the installation of 22kV power cables as part of power supply system renewal works.

It advised commuters to allocate more time for their commutes during the affected periods.

On selected Fridays and Saturdays between Oct 11 and Nov 23, seven stations between Clementi and Tiong Bahru will close earlier at 11pm. To make up for this, shuttle bus service 1 will be available to transport commuters travelling between Jurong East and Outram Park stations.

From Dec 6 to 14, three stations between Simei and Pasir Ris will also close at 11pm on all Fridays and Saturdays; shuttle bus service 7 will connect commuters between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris stations.

For more information, commuters can go to https://www.smrttrains.com.sg or check SMRT's Facebook page.