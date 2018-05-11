Early Childhood Education institute to offer new diploma course

SINGAPORE - A new diploma course for aspiring pre-school teachers will launch next year.

The National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) announced on Thursday (May 10) that it will offer the Diploma in Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) and Temasek Polytechnic (TP) when it opens next year.

NP currently offers a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and a Diploma in Child Psychology and Early Education, while TP offers a Diploma in Early Childhood Studies.

The new course will replace those three, though students currently on them will continue as planned.

NP will still offer the Diploma in Chinese Studies (Early Childhood) and Diploma in Tamil Studies with Early Education independently.

The ECDE diploma's first intake will be 700 students, comparable to the combined intake of the existing diploma courses. Entry requirements will be the same.

Mrs Loke-Yeo Teck Yong, director of the NIEC, said a set of core modules on the new course "will equip students with the values and requisite professional knowledge and skills, for them to become EC educators and be relevant to the sector needs".

There will also be strong focus on practice-based learning and the syllabus aims to give students a fuller understanding of children's development needs.

The NIEC will cater to about 60 per cent of trainee pre-school teachers here, consolidating early childhood programmes offered by the Institute of Technical Education, Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), Temasek Polytechnic (TP) and the Seed Institute.

Its staff count will be formed by about 100 teachers from the four institutions.

While those enrolled in NIEC courses in the polytechnics and ITE are recognised as NIEC students, they will still participate in their respective campus' co-curricular activities and student support services.

Ms Wong Peng Peng, 52, centre supervisor for PCF Sparkletots @ Woodlands Blk 801, said: "The EC industry is growing, and the programme can attract people who are passionate about nurturing children to come and join. We already have a shortage of teachers, so this programme could actually boost the numbers."