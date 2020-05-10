Earlier SunTimes report did not give the full picture

Our Sunday Times report on April 19 on how low-income families were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic included an article headlined "$200 left with family of 6 to get through 3 weeks".

It was based on interviews with various sources, including the family - comprising Sam (not his real name), his wife and their four school-going children - who showed our reporter documents to back their account.

This includes ComCare assistance of $1,200 in cash every month. In addition, the family also received the $600 given to each adult under the Solidarity package from the Government to help families cope with the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the report gave an incomplete picture, as it did not include all the financial assistance the family had received from various government and welfare agencies.

The report fell short of the journalistic standards we hold ourselves to, for which we apologise.

It prompted a clarification of the report from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), which we published on April 24.

MSF clarified then that the family has been - and will be - getting a range of assistance from the Government and various community partners. ComCare separately covers rent for their HDB flat, utilities, service and conservancy charges, and medical expenses.

From May 4, the family has also been getting $2,300 in cash in ComCare assistance every month for six months, as the father had lost his job since he was last assessed by the Social Service Office.

The ministry added: "We are encouraged by the public's outpouring of offers of assistance to the family. Indeed, during this pandemic, many low-income households will be badly affected, and we need to coordinate and pull together to support them.

"As for 'Sam' and his family, MSF, along with our community partners, schools and grassroots organisations, have been helping them before the circuit breaker period, and will continue to do so."