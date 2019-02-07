E-scooter the cause of home fire that injured three

A fire that broke out in a Cashew Road flat on Monday night, injuring three people, started from an electric scooter that had been placed in one of the bedrooms.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) released preliminary investigation findings on the fire at Block 132 Cashew Road, in Bukit Panjang, in an update on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Three people were taken to hospital and about 100 residents evacuated after the fire broke out in the sixth-floor unit around 8.45pm.

Firefighters put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, using a water jet and three compressed air foam backpacks.

On Tuesday, the SCDF said the three victims were living in the affected unit and are healing from their burn injuries.

The trio had been evacuated from the smoke-logged flat, along with six others, before the SCDF's arrival. They were later taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

About 100 residents living between the fifth and eighth storeys were also evacuated by the police.

In its Facebook update on Tuesday, the SCDF reminded the public to take preventive measures against e-scooter fires. These include placing the batteries on hard, flat surfaces when charging to allow optimal dissipation of heat, and placing the batteries away from combustible materials.