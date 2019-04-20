E-scooter rider reportedly hits small child along Orchard Road pedestrian walkway, police investigating

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a claim that an e-scooter rider had hit a child along the pedestrian walkway outside Orchard Shopping Centre on Friday (April 19).

A passer-by had taken a video and several pictures of the boy's father arguing with the e-scooter rider and posted it on several Facebook groups.

According to the passer-by, Facebook user Andy Yeu Mai, the e-scooter rider was moving quite fast on the walkway outside Orchard Shopping Centre at around 9pm on Friday.

He hit a small boy, who was wearing a yellow shirt, and the kid's father subsequently punched the rider.

In the video, a woman was seen holding back the father, trying to calm him down.

Some netizens have identified the e-scooter user as a Deliveroo rider. In response to queries, a Deliveroo spokesman said that while the rider's identity has yet to be confirmed, they are investigating the incident.

"If a rider has been found to have endangered a pedestrian in this way, we will stop working with them. We will co-operate with the relevant authorities however possible," the spokesman said, adding that Deliveroo requires all riders to abide by local rules and regulations.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and said they are investigating the case.