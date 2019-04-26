E-scooter rider dies from injuries after accident with bus in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old woman died from her injuries on Friday morning (April 26), after her electric scooter collided into a bus in Woodlands.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving an e-scooter and a bus in Woodlands Avenue 6 at 9am.

The woman was unconscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added.

She later died from her injuries in the hospital.

The bus driver, a 60-year-old man, is assisting the police in investigations.

According to citizen journalism website Stomp, the private bus and e-scooter collided at the entrance of a carpark near Admiralty Place.

A witness told Stomp that paramedics had performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman.