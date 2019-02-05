E-scooter led to fire in Cashew Road flat on Monday night, injuring 3 people

SINGAPORE - The fire that broke out in a Cashew Road flat on Monday night (Feb 4), injuring three people, started from an electric scooter placed in one of the bedrooms.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) released preliminary investigation findings on the fire at Block 132 Cashew Road in an update on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Three people were taken to hospital and about 100 residents evacuated after the fire broke out in the sixth floor unit at about 8.45pm.

Firefighters put out the blaze using a water jet and three compressed air foam backpacks, in about 15 minutes.

SCDF said on Tuesday that the three injured people lived in the affected unit and are now healing from their burn injuries.

"We wish them well," SCDF added.

The trio had been evacuated from the smoke-logged flat with six others before SCDF's arrival. They were later taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

About 100 residents on the fifth to eighth storeys were also evacuated by the police.

In its Facebook update on Tuesday, SCDF reminded the public to take preventive measures against e-scooter fires.

These include placing the batteries on hard flat surfaces when charging to allow optimal dissipation of heat, and placing the batteries away from combustible materials.