E-scooter bursts into flames in Marina Boulevard, triggering small explosions

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter burst into flames in Marina Boulevard on Wednesday (Sept 26), triggering a series of small explosions with debris flung almost 10m away.

The incident happened in front of the Red Dot Design Museum around 5.15pm. A video sent to The Straits Times by Mr Zuhayr Azman, who works at the Food Anatomy cafe in the museum, shows spluttering flames from an e-scooter lying on the floor.

Popping sounds are heard with debris flying out several metres away, startling bystanders.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident involving a personal mobility device at 5.16pm. The fire was extinguished by SCDF personnel using dry powder extinguisher, and no injuries were reported.

When ST visited the scene around 9.30pm on Wednesday, a cleaner was seen mopping the spot where the fire happened.

Mr Zul Idris, 48, who is part of the service crew at the Food Anatomy cafe, told ST that the e-scooter had suddenly burst into flames around 5.15pm.

He said the fire drew a crowd of about 20 people.

His colleagues and him tried to extinguish the fire using two fire extinguishers from the cafe. But after a while, the e-scooter was engulfed in a spluttering fire that resulted in debris being flung around.

Mr Zul said: "At first, we thought it was nothing, so I just stood behind the e-scooter and tried to put the fire out with the extinguisher.

"But after a while, mini explosions happened one after another. It was like a firecracker."