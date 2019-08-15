E-concierge platform helps those with disabilities find jobs

A stroke two years ago affected the left side of Mr Loo Poh Thye's body and he underwent two years of rehabilitation.

The 52-year-old is now able to carry out simple tasks and is working part-time with social enterprise GobblerCo, packing and distributing groceries.

An e-concierge service platform launched by the company yesterday aims to help people like Mr Loo who have had trouble finding work.

GobblerCo, set up under ComfortDelGro in 2016, provides training as well as jobs for people with disabilities and low-income single parents.

The e-concierge platform lets interested companies request seven different types of services, such as catering, cleaning and office repair and maintenance, a GobblerCo statement said.

Mr Loo, who has two grown children, was referred to GobblerCo last December by the SPD, a charity for adults, youth and children with disabilities.

"Since my stroke two years ago, I have been working hard to recover," he said, adding that GobblerCo gave him the opportunity to work and regain his confidence.

"My co-workers are very helpful and easy to work with," said Mr Loo. "With the new e-concierge service, I look forward to being able to get more jobs so that I can earn more," he added.

The rationale for the platform was to save firms the hassle of having to deal with different service providers by grouping them together, said GobblerCo chief executive officer and founder Janan Kwek. More information about the e-concierge service platform can be found at https://www.gobbler co.com.