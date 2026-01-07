E-Bridge pre-school gastroenteritis cases: SFA lifts suspension of food supplier

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 263 people reported developing gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food supplied by Middleton International School at E-Bridge pre-schools.

SINGAPORE – Middleton International School, which provided meals to several E-Bridge pre-schools in Singapore from its central kitchen, had its suspension lifted on Jan 6 .

In a statement on Jan 7, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said the company can resume its food business operations at 2 Tampines Street 92 as it has implemented the required measures.

Operations had been suspended since Nov 21 , when 263 people developed gastroenteritis symptoms between Nov 19 and Dec 10 after consuming food supplied by the company at the pre-schools.

This was done “to protect consumers from further public health risks”, SFA said, adding that four people were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

One of the four included a pupil, according to an earlier statement by the Communicable Diseases Agency, Early Childhood Development Agency and SFA.

The six pre-schools involved were E-Bridge @ Bukit Panjang, E-Bridge @ Canberra, E-Bridge @ Montreal, E-Bridge @ Woodlands Drive, E-Bridge @ 471B Yishun and E-Bridge @ 504 Yishun.

Gastroenteritis is a medical condition where the stomach and intestines are inflamed. It is commonly known as stomach flu or food poisoning, and symptoms include diarrhoea, fever and vomiting.

SFA said that during its suspension, Middleton International School cleaned and sanitised its premises, equipment and utensils, as well as disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Its food handlers and food hygiene officers also reattended and passed their relevant accreditation courses on food safety.

Following the lifting of the suspension, SFA said it will continue to place the company under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements.

SFA is also considering the findings from the investigations into the gastroenteritis outbreak.

Those found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations can be fined up to $2,000.

In its statement, SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.