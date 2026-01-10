Straitstimes.com header logo

E-bike rider taken to hospital after collision with car in Pasir Ris

The PAB rider can be seen being attended to by at least four paramedics.

A PAB rider can be seen being attended to by paramedics near a Pasir Ris junction.

Fatimah Mujibah

SINGAPORE – A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital and is assisting with police investigations after his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) was involved in an accident in Pasir Ris on Jan 4.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident involving a PAB and a car at the junction of Pasir Ris Street 52 and Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 3.40pm.

The man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital by SCDF and is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on a social media platform by a Xiaohongshu user show a white car on the right lane of the two-lane street, just after a junction.

The PAB rider can be seen being attended to by at least four paramedics, with his bicycle on the ground next to him. An ambulance is parked behind him.

Two motorbikes and riders with helmets are also seen at the site.

