E-bike left to charge causes fire in Yishun flat, two people carried out of unit by SCDF

SINGAPORE - Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in a one-bedroom flat in Yishun on Saturday morning (Nov 14).

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers found one of the occupants in the bedroom and the other in the toilet. Both had to be carried out of the unit.

One was taken to the Singapore General Hospital with burn injuries while the other was assessed for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to hospital.

About 40 residents evacuated from the block before the SCDF arrived.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was caused by an electric bicycle left to charge.

The SCDF highlighted the safety tips for e-bikes and personal mobility devices, including using power adaptors that carry the Safety Mark and refraining from charging devices or batteries overnight.

Batteries should also be regularly examined for damage or deformities such as bloating, corrosion or powdery residue.