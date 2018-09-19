E-betting slip app lets punters save paper, track expenses

Singapore Pools has launched a new mobile app that allows punters to mark out 4-D and Toto bets on e-betting slips and track their expenses.

This will not only reduce the use of paper betting slips, but also promote responsible gaming through the app's expense tracker, said a Singapore Pools spokesman yesterday.

If one in 10 of those who used paper betting slips switched to this app, Singapore Pools projects it could save an estimated 71 tonnes of paper a year - equivalent to more than 1,200 trees.

The eBetslip app was made available on Android and iOS platforms yesterday. A unique quick response (QR) code will be generated after an e-betting slip is marked out. Punters can scan the code at Singapore Pools outlets for a physical betting ticket after making payment.

Scanning services for the QR codes are available at 25 Singapore Pools outlets and will be rolled out at all outlets by the end of next month.

The app will also prompt users to track their spending after each purchase. The app is targeted at punters who prefer to buy physical betting tickets from Singapore Pools outlets. It does not allow for instant online purchase of tickets, unlike the existing Singapore Pools mobile app launched in 2016 where users can access online betting services and purchase gaming tickets.

To register for a Singapore Pools account, users must be at least 21 years old and undergo an identity verification process and checks to ensure they are not on the casino exclusion list.

In comparison, the eBetslip app does not require an account and is a paperless way to mark out online bet slips for 4-D and Toto bets.

The Straits Times understands the verification process for the eBetslip app is less stringent as it does not allow direct buying of tickets.

"Users must still proceed to a terrestrial Singapore Pools outlet to place, pay and get paper bet tickets for their bets marked," said a Singapore Pools spokesman.

The launch of the paperless eBetslip app follows an earlier move by the lottery operator to go green. In July, it did away with pre-printed Singapore Sweep tickets and chose to have them printed on demand.

Singapore Pools also hopes users will practise responsible gaming through the app's expenses manager. Before punters can mark out e-betting slips, they must set a weekly or monthly expenditure limit. Notifications will be sent when they reach 75 and 100 per cent of that amount.

Assistant hotel manager Tanggaraja Perumal, 42, who buys 4-D twice a month, said the expense manager would help him track the amount he spends on gaming. Currently, he does not keep a record. He said he would try out the e-betting slips. But retired engineer Soh Yew Wai, 65, said older punters might not be as keen to fill out e-betting slips. "If I have to go to the outlet to place my bet, I would prefer to use the paper slip there."