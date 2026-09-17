Dyson’s $699 toothbrush sees strong demand in Singapore, as users worldwide report device issues

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The Dyson CameraJet was sold out or in limited stock across major retailers in Singapore since its launch on Sept 1.

SINGAPORE – Despite being the costliest toothbrush on the market, Dyson’s high-tech $699 CameraJet toothbrush has sold out at several retailers in Singapore.

Checks by The Straits Times show that as of Sept 17 , the toothbrush is out of stock on the Dyson, Courts and Gain City websites.

It is available on Best Denki’ s website, but was out of stock when ST visited the electronics retailer’s Junction 8 outlet on Sept 16 . While the Harvey Norman website shows the toothbrush as out of stock for delivery, it has listed the product as “available” or “limited availability” at six of its 11 physical stores .

In response to a media query, a Dyson spokesperson said in a statement: “We have had a very positive reaction to the new Dyson CameraJet and are experiencing strong demand globally.”

The spokesperson added that Dyson is experiencing supply shortages as it is in the process of scaling up production.

When asked how many units of the product have been sold in Singapore so far, Dyson, Harvey Norman and Gain City said they were unable to share exact sales figures. ST has contacted Best Denki and Courts for more details.

The toothbrush, which comes in Ceramic Pink and Ceramic Ultra Blue , allows users to floss while they brush.

A jet at the base of the toothbrush’s bristles sprays water or mouth rinse into interdental gaps, which are tracked by a built-in 100,000-pixel (0.1 megapixel) macro lens camera. Users can watch the process as they brush via a live-viewing feature on the MyDyson smart app.

The toothbrush and its high price tag – about 10 times that of others already on the market – have caught the attention of users invested in their pearly whites and seeking a novel experience.

But since the product’s launch, buyers have also reported problems with the device.

On Reddit, buyers said water had leaked into their toothbrush’s battery compartment , causing the device to fail within seconds. Others noted that the camera lens was blocked by condensation building up inside the toothbrush, and that the jet was firing liquid inconsistently . Some complained that the device was overheating during charging.

Dyson’s spokesperson acknowledged the issues, saying that the company is aware that “a small number of early batches” of Dyson CameraJet products experienced a component issue.

“We are isolating those batches and are taking all the necessary steps to support our customers,” said the spokesperson.

High interest driven by brand reputation and novelty

Samer El Hajjar , senior lecturer of marketing at the National University of Singapore , said that despite its high price tag, the product is pulling interest as people are buying into the Dyson brand and its reputation for innovation and premium quality.

“That reputation gives consumers confidence to try a new product category, even when the price is substantially higher than alternatives,” he said.

He added that the hype around the toothbrush is part of a broader trend where consumers are increasingly willing to spend on products linked to health and wellbeing.

The toothbrush’s scarcity could also be creating its own momentum, he said.

“When people hear that a product is selling out or becoming difficult to find, it can trigger a stronger desire to own it. Nobody likes the feeling of missing out, especially when the product comes from a brand that already has a loyal following,” said El Hajjar.

Hannah Chang , associate professor of marketing at the Singapore Management University , noted that buyers are likely to be those who are already used to paying several hundred dollars for a Dyson product, which is considered a premium consumer technology.

“The Dyson brand and the perceived novelty of this product may be what makes the product desirable, while the desire for good dental health helps consumers justify the price tag,” she said.

El Hajjar and Chang noted, however, that a product selling out could merely be due to a relatively small initial stock.

“Companies often launch premium products with relatively cautious inventory levels because it’s difficult to predict demand for a completely new offering,” said El Hajjar.

“Without knowing the initial inventory and sales figures, it is difficult to pinpoint the reason (for example, whether it is due to a strong demand, limited supply allocation, or a combination of both) why the toothbrushes have sold out within three weeks,” said Chang.

The device has been available for purchase in Singapore since Sept 1, when it was unveiled in Paris, France, by James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of the British-founded, Singapore-headquartered engineering firm.