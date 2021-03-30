Duxton's law heavyweights

• SENIOR COUNSEL V.K. RAJAH served as attorney-general from 2014 to 2017, and as a judge of appeal of the Supreme Court from 2007 to 2014. He joined the Bench as judicial commissioner in 2004 before being appointed a judge.

While on the Bench, he wrote more than 200 reported judgments within a decade, some of which have been wholly reported in international law reports, including the Law Reports of the Commonwealth, All England Law Reports (Commercial), Lloyd's Law Reports and the Building Law Reports.

• MR TOBY LANDAU, a prominent English lawyer, became the first Queen's Counsel to be admitted to the Singapore Bar in 2017, in what High Court Justice Quentin Loh described as a "historic occasion in the legal history of Singapore".

English QCs are an elite group of eminent lawyers appointed by the Queen based on merit, and are largely made up of barristers.

Prior to 2017, QC Landau was admitted on an ad hoc basis to argue in the high-stakes Astro v First Media and Lippo litigation before both the Singapore High Court and Court of Appeal, among other matters.

He also represented Singapore alongside local lawyers and was part of the team that represented Singapore in the Railway Land Arbitration against Malaysia in 2014.

• SC CHAN LENG SUN is also deputy chairman of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and a member of the International Chamber of Commerce's Commission on Arbitration and ADR (alternative dispute resolution). He has acted as counsel or sat as arbitrator in various arbitration cases seated in Singapore, China and London, among other places.

A former lecturer at NUS Law school, he also started the arbitration course at the Singapore Management University School of Law.

K.C. Vijayan