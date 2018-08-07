Durex recalls 3 batches of Real Feel condoms in Singapore after condoms fail durability tests

SINGAPORE - Durex has issued a recall for three batches of its Real Feel condoms here, after these condoms failed to pass its shelf-life durability tests.

The recall was initiated last Wednesday (Aug 1), said Durex in a statement on its Singapore website.

"Our internal testing has shown that a limited number of non-latex Real Feel condoms may not meet the international ISO standard throughout their shelf-life," said Durex.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause you."

The Real Feel condoms made earlier this year, with the batch numbers 1000433144, 1000438055, and 1000422259, are affected. The batch numbers can be found on the bottom of the packs or on the foil wrapping of individual condoms.

Durex said that there was no immediate safety concern for consumers and that those who used condoms from the affected batches have "no reason to be worried".

"These non-latex Real Feel condoms are safe if you used them as instructed... But if you are still concerned, please return all unused non-latex Real Feel products and we will happily give you a full refund for the original pack," said Durex.

No other Durex products sold here are affected.

Customers can mail in condoms from the affected batches to Durex, with their full name, phone number, bank and bank account number. They will then receive the refund within two weeks.

Those who have used some condoms from an affected pack can also return the remainder of their unused condoms for a refund on the full pack.

Affected customers are encouraged to message the Durex Singapore Facebook page or call the Durex consumer helpline at 1-800-875-0770. More information is also available on the Durex webpage at http://www.durex.com.sg/product-recall/

Similar product recalls on the non-latex Real Feel line have also been reported in other places, including Malaysia, Australia, Spain, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Condoms with the same batch numbers as the three affected ones here were recalled in Malaysia, in an announcement on Durex's Malaysia website last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in UK and Ireland, some Real Feel and Latex Free condoms were recalled last Monday after concerns that they may burst.

"Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK and Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product," said Durex on its UK website.

"Only for the batches of condoms affected by this issue, there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use."