Their quick reactions in the face of danger saved lives. Mr Chalmers Chin stopped an unconscious cabby's taxi by letting it hit his own car on the PIE. Mr Muhammad Riau Alfian rescued an elderly man trapped in a truck that had flipped on its side. They are the first two nominees to make the shortlist for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 award. To nominate someone or find out more, go to str.sg/soty19nominate.