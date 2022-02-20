Duo receive SCDF award for evacuating 50 neighbours in Woodlands HDB fire

SINGAPORE - Thick smoke was billowing into his flat, which was also heating up quickly, but that did not stop Mr Deevak Premdas from looking beyond his own plight to help his neighbours.

He was at his friend's condominium nearby when his mother called him about the smoke. Mr Deevak ran home and helped his mother and grandmother get to safety, while also grabbing a few items such as their passports and important documents.

"I closed my master bedroom door and the main door to make sure that if the fire were to spread (to my unit), it wouldn't spread further to others," added Mr Deevak, 27, a financial adviser and co-founder of an edtech start-up.

The fire had broken out in the unit directly below his 15th-storey Housing Board flat at Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75 on Feb 7.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the fire at about 1.25pm, said it was raging in the bedroom of the 14th-storey unit when firefighters arrived. They extinguished the fire with a water jet.

No injuries were reported. The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mr Deevak remembered that his neighbours - an elderly woman and her daughter who is paralysed - would have difficulties leaving their flat by themselves.

On his way to help them, Mr Deevak bumped into his 13th-floor neighbour Marcus Lim, who was also evacuating residents. They helped the two women onto their wheelchairs and took them downstairs.

The two men helped to evacuate around 50 people in total across nine storeys.

On Sunday (Feb 20), they received the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award, presented to members of the public whose actions involve an element of self-risk and who contribute in saving lives.

Mr Lim, 26, had just returned home from his night shift as an auxiliary police officer when a neighbour told his family about the fire.

He asked his neighbour to take his mother and anyone else who was at home on the 13th storey downstairs, while he evacuated other residents starting from the top floor.