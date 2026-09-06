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Duo arrested after drugs, weapons found in car in Toa Payoh

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Several items are laid out on the ground behind a police cordon in Toa Payoh.

Several items are laid out on the ground behind a police cordon in Toa Payoh.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN READER

Lim Ruey Yan

SINGAPORE – A man and a woman were arrested after police officers found items like weapons, suspected drugs and contraband cigarettes in a car in Toa Payoh on the night of Sept 4.

In a media reply, the police said their officers were patrolling at Block 4 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at about 11.50pm that night when they saw a stationary car.

Karambit knives, suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, duty-unpaid cigarettes and vaporisers were found in the car during police checks, and seized.

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested for unauthorised possession of weapons and suspected drug-related offences, said the police.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, while the customs-related offence has been referred to Singapore Customs. The vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

An eyewitness told the Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News that he was delivering food when he noticed a police car on patrol, which then pulled up beside the car.

One of the photographs provided by the reader shows a man sitting on the floor near a police officer, with several items laid out on the ground behind a police cordon.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.