DSO National Laboratories marks golden jubilee with defence tech showcase

SINGAPORE - The proliferation of digitally altered videos of people, such as deepfakes, has seen scientists at the DSO National Laboratories devise tools to automatically detect them when they are used.

Since last year, the team has been employing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to pick up signs that may not be perceptible by humans.

These includes poorly rendered fine details such as hair or unnatural lip movements.

DSO scientists say having such home-grown capability is critical to give Singapore the edge over the AI employed by malicious actors, given the rapid evolution of manipulation techniques.

DSO AI scientist Terence Neo, 26, said there is a need to develop tools to detect such fakes across various platforms and identify falsified media.

"When used by malicious actors, such manipulated media can be used to misinform and polarise public opinion," he added.

The AI tool to detect such fakes is among defence tech projects that DSO is showcasing at its 50th anniversary exhibition at the DSO Complex near Kent Ridge.

The event is open to staff and selected guests only.

Other innovations at the week-long exhibition include those in the fields of unmanned systems, cryptography, cyber security, and miniaturised radio frequency and electronics.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that DSO is indispensable to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

"It represents, in so many areas, a cutting edge without which we would be at a serious disadvantage because of our constraints of manpower and space," Dr Ng told reporters at the opening of the exhibition on Tuesday (July 19).

DSO currently has about 1,600 research scientists and engineers working across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

It traces its history to 1972, when three engineers were tasked by then Defence Minister Goh Keng Swee to study electronic warfare.

The organisation was restructured and corporatised as a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Defence in 1997 and took on its current name.